Charles Barkley Came So Close To Getting A Tattoo On Live TV

There is nothing quite like the “Inside the NBA” crew.

On Tuesday, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley lay flat on his stomach on a tattoo table and nearly committed to getting his butt inked while Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson looked on and laughed.

If you’re not in tune with the show, this is a regular day at the office for these guys.

Inside the NBA is a comedy show that talks sports every now and then. Incredible TV 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QxghecclEj — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 14, 2022

There is no show on cable television as funny as “Inside the NBA” is. Each and every time they’re on TV they manage to get more and more entertaining.

A lot of the times, I enjoy watching “Inside The NBA” more so than I do watching the games that they broadcast in between their program. They seem to always get me to laugh with bits like this one. (RELATED: Four-Time NBA Champion Draymond Green Has Heckling Fan Removed From Stands)

Just last week, Kenny Smith hilariously trucked all of Shaq’s 325 lb. frame into their Christmas tree on set, as they raced to the drawing board as they typically do.

KENNY LAUNCHED SHAQ INTO THE TREE 🎄💀 pic.twitter.com/WBltT8jflx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2022

The best thing about this show is that you never know what to expect. The cast is always up to something comical, and it could be a big reason to why their show is so successful. The show has won an astonishing 17 Sports Emmy Awards throughout their near two-decade long run on television, according to NBA.com.

The “Inside the NBA” crew makes professional basketball worth watching.