REPORT: KFC Employee Tells Customer They Ran Out Of Corn, Gets Shot

A KFC employee is in critical condition after being shot over the lack of corn at a franchise location in St. Louis on Monday.

The unnamed victim, a 25-year old male, was working his shift Monday evening when a 40-50 year old male began making threats in the drive-thru lane because he was told the establishment had run out of corn, KMOV 4 reported.

The situation escalated when the suspect drove up to the drive thru window brandishing a handgun and continued to make threats, the outlet reported. When the 25-year old employee went outside to talk to the driver, he was subsequently shot in the abdomen, according to the outlet.

“They’re just there getting a paycheck,” local resident Renee Brandao told KMOV 4 News. “They’re not even running the business. It’s not on them what happens. They’re just trying to get through their day, and then someone decides to take an issue with them and threaten them.”

Kelly Pound, another local resident who uses the nearby bus stop, attributed the incident to stress. “Everyone is feeling on edge these days. Sometimes it just tips people over,” she told the outlet. (RELATED: Fast Food Employee Loses Eye Protecting Co-Worker’s Brother From Bully)

As of Tuesday evening, the victim is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. The driver fled the scene and has not yet been caught, the outlet reported.