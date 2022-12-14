Wife Of Grant Wahl, Journalist Who Died While Covering World Cup, Reveals His Cause Of Death

The wife of Grant Wahl, the soccer journalist who died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar, told CBS Mornings he died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm.

Wahl, 49, was a long-time soccer reporter who worked for Fox Sports, CBS and wrote on Substack. Wahl collapsed Friday in Doha during the quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina.

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. @celinegounder, reveals that the renowned journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured at the World Cup. Gounder says she hopes he is remembered as a “kind, generous person who was really dedicated to social justice.” pic.twitter.com/aaVkb2dhrb — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 14, 2022

Paramedics arrived on the scene and performed CPR on Wahl before transporting him to a hospital. (RELATED: Second Journalist Dies Covering World Cup In Qatar)

The autopsy conducted in New York disputed previous rumors circulating online that suggested Wahl’s death might have been connected to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to The New York Times (NYT). Wahl’s wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, and his family denied any links between his death and the vaccine, the NYT reported.

Wahl reportedly had a cold in the days leading up to his death.

Qatari authorities detained and then later released Wahl a few days prior to his death, after he showed up to a match wearing a t-shirt that expressed support for LGBT rights.

Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.) Story: https://t.co/JKpXXETDkH pic.twitter.com/HEjr0xzxU5 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

Wahl’s brother, Eric, said at first that he suspected foul play, posting a video to Instagram expressing that he himself is gay and saying his brother wore the t-shirt for him. Eric also said his brother was in good health.

Absolutely bone chilling stuff Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

Eric later said he does not suspect foul play, according to the NYT.