House Approves Referendum That Could Make Puerto Rico The 51st State

The House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that gives Puerto Rico the chance to become the 51st state.

The Puerto Rico Status Act, introduced by Democratic Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, establishes a referendum on the island that allows residents to decide whether or not they want to become the 51st state, fully independent, or “sovereign in free association with the U.S.” The legislation passed largely along party lines with 216 Democrats and 16 Republicans voting in favor. All 191 “no” votes came from Republicans.

“Finding a resolution to Puerto Rico’s political status has been elusive and difficult. And it’s been that way for a long, long time,” Grijalva said in a floor speech. “It is crucial to me that any proposal that Congress [considers] to decolonize Puerto Rico be informed and led by Puerto Ricans.” (RELATED: Republican Lawmakers Tell Puerto Rico To Hold An Island-Wide Vote On Statehood)

President Joe Biden has pledged to support the bill if it passes the Senate.

The White House endorses the bill being voted on in the House today on Puerto Rico, which would give the island three choices on its political future: statehood, independence, or a non-territorial sovereign status. https://t.co/OQnmBVYKuB pic.twitter.com/GQPGhqYWTQ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 15, 2022

“For far too long, the residents of Puerto Rico—over three million U.S. citizens—have been deprived of the opportunity to determine their own political future and have not received the full benefits of their citizenship because they reside in a U.S. territory,” he said in a statement.

