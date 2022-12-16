Senate Passes Government Funding Resolution, Averting Shutdown

In a bipartisan Thursday night vote, the Senate passed a continuing resolution that will fund the federal government through Dec. 23, giving Congress more time to complete an omnibus bill.

Twenty-two Republicans joined all 49 present Democrats in extending Congress’s deadline to pass the fiscal year (FY) 2023 omnibus spending package by one week. The continuing resolution passed by Congress at the end of September will expire Friday, but senior lawmakers pressed for more time to complete the full-year bill. All 19 “no” votes came from Republicans.

By a vote of 71-19, the #Senate agreed to the motion to concur in the House amendment to the Senate amendment to H.R. 1437, 1-week Continuing Resolution (December 23rd). — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) December 16, 2022

House Republicans blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s support for the continuing resolution approach. Since the GOP will take over the lower chamber in the 118th Congress, they argued for a longer continuing resolution that would allow the Republican-controlled House to negotiate better terms. (RELATED: House Passes Government Funding Extension As Omnibus Negotiations Continue)

“I’m looking at Mitch McConnell when I say this: do your job, Leader McConnell! Do your job and follow the wishes of the American people who gave a majority to Republicans in the House of Representatives,” Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy said. “And let’s stop this bill.”

Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Patrick Leahy of Vermont, ranking member Richard Shelby of Alabama and House Appropriations Committee chairwoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut announced Tuesday that they agreed in principle to a nearly $1.7 trillion package, and were still ironing out some details. Both Leahy and Shelby are retiring at the end of the current term.

In addition to federal funding, the package is likely to include aid for Ukraine and a revamp of the Electoral Count Act (ECA).

“If we can come to an agreement on an omnibus, I am optimistic that these bills, which are so important to Democrats and Republicans alike — the ECA and funding for Ukraine — can become law,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.