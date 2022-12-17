School Administrator Accused Of Embezzling $600K For IVF Treatments, Family Vacations

A Pennsylvania school administrator allegedly embezzled $600,000 from the Christian private school she worked to fund in-vitro fertilization treatments, family vacations and rental properties, authorities claimed Wednesday.

Katherine Paprocka, 36, was charged with multiple felony counts including forgery, theft by deception, deceptive or fraudulent business practices and other related charges after Penn Christian Academy notified authorities about financial irregularities on the school’s books, the New York Post reported.

Penn Christian Academy Senior Administrator charged with stealing $579,000 from the private school she is now longer employed by after the theft. Katherine Paprocka,36,of Paoli, mused all that cash for in-vitro fertilization treatment,family vacations to London&more. @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/bjLkUTaIgW — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 14, 2022



Among the irregularities were regular payments made to a crowdfunding platform as well as three other small-business lenders, according to a press release from Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Each loan was made in Paprocka’s name and listed her as “Senior Administrator and Owner” or “Executive Director and Owner” of the academy, though the school is a non-profit and has no ownership, the release stated. (RELATED: DOJ Charges 47 People For Stealing $250 Million From Pandemic Children’s Food Fund)

Paprocka was also unable to account for more $60,000 on her American Express card after submitting claims for approximately $12,000 in school-related expenses, prompting the school to alert authorities who found more irregularities in their subsequent investigation, the release stated.