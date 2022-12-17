Minnesota Vikings Complete The Largest Comeback In NFL History Against The Indianapolis Colts

The Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The game was insane. Indianapolis was up 33-0 at halftime and seemed to be in complete control until the second half came around. Minnesota would go on to outscore the Colts 36-3 in the third and fourth quarter to push the game into overtime.

Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins would orchestrate a six-play, sixty-yard drive in overtime to set up kicker, Greg Joseph, for the game winning 40 yard-field goal as time expired to shock the world.

THE @VIKINGS CAP OFF THE LARGEST COMEBACK IN NFL HISTORY. FROM 33-0 DOWN TO 39-36. #INDvsMIN pic.twitter.com/p4vtjhuPY7 — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2022

The stunning victory clinched Minnesota a playoff spot as they became the NFC North champions. With the win, they will now host a playoff game in January when the postseason rolls around.

I can't help but to feel for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan here. Ryan was the quarterback for the largest Super Bowl comeback of all-time in 2017 when his Atlanta Falcons blew a 25-point-lead in the second half of Super Bowl 51 to lose to the New England Patriots 34-28.

This loss undoubtedly makes Ryan THE FACE of allowing huge comebacks in football.

Unfortunately, his legacy will be largely defined by these two unbelievable losses to New England and to Minnesota.