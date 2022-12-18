Three-Way Crash Splits Ferrari In Half, Kills Driver

A three-way crash in California Friday afternoon has left the driver of a Ferrari dead after and two others injured.

Robert Nicoletti was driving along Santiago Canyon Road near Limestone Canyon Regional Park just before 4:00 Friday afternoon when his Ferrari collided with two other vehicles, according to the New York Post. The force of the impact split Nicoletti’s Ferrari in half, ejecting him from the severely damaged vehicle, the outlet stated.

#Breaking: At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County https://t.co/IiOIzIN0bM — KTLA (@KTLA) December 17, 2022



Nicoletti was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, having sustained fatal injuries, the New York Post reported. Three other adults were treated on scene, one of which was airlifted to a hospital, the outlet added. (RELATED: Man Gets Ejected From His Vehicle As FedEx Truck Hits Him Following Separate Car Crash)

Though police are still investigating the crash, Sgt. Kris Ulibarri with the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana office believes that speed was a factor due to the damage sustained by the Ferrari, ABC 7 reported.

Anselmo Templado, Public Information Officer of the California Highway Patrol, alleged further that Nicoletti was speeding down the rural highway and was unable to successfully complete the curve in the roadway forcing him into the two other vehicles, per the New York Post.

The other vehicles involved in the crash – a Mazda sedan and a Toyota Venza SUV were also severely damaged in the impact, leaving debris scattered all over the rural highway, ABC 7 reported. As a result, that portion of Santiago Canyon Road was shut down for four hours, according to the New York Post.