Man Gets Ejected From His Vehicle As FedEx Truck Hits Him Following Separate Car Crash

A New York man was killed Tuesday night when he was ejected from his vehicle as a FedEx truck hit him just moments after he was involved in a separate car crash, authorities said.

Stephen Neville, 29, was driving a Honda sedan when he collided with a Nissan sedan driven by Xavier Rodriguez on the Long Island Expressway around 11:35 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police. Neville’s car came to a stop in the center lane while Rodriguez’s pulled over onto the exit ramp.

Both Neville and Rodriguez got out of their vehicles to survey the damage and “determined neither was injured,” according to police. Neville then got back into his vehicle “which was then struck by an eastbound FedEx cargo truck, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.”

Neville was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office while Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to police. The driver of the FedEx truck, Naim Khan, sustained no injuries. Authorities checked the FedEx truck at the scene and released it back to Khan, police said.

On Saturday, a high school couple was killed in a tragic car accident in Indiana. The two were en route to their prom, as previously reported.