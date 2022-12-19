Original ‘E.T.’ Model Sells For $2.56 Million

The original model of E.T. from the classic Steven Spielberg movie sold for $2.56 million, according to CNN.

The mechatronic from the 1982 sci-fi film “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” was put up for auction over the weekend in Beverly Hills, California. The filming model, created by special effects master Carlo Rambaldi back in 1981, stands as a one-of-a-kind masterpiece before the dawn of CGI, according to CNN. (RELATED: Theodore Roosevelt’s Revolver Sells for $910,625 At Firearms Auction)

Watch: The original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien #ET to life in Steven Spielberg’s tear-jerker movie is up for auction.https://t.co/fTneRl3rss pic.twitter.com/qFCxBpB7cF — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 13, 2022

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) hosted the auction, called “Icons and Idols Hollywood,” according to People. The Kuwahara BMX bike that the character Greg rode also sold for $115,200, while a maquette of E.T. sold for $125,000, according to CNN.

The memorabilia auction corresponds with the 40th anniversary of the movie’s release, according to CNN.

On Monday, NBC’s “Today Show” discussed the model’s realistic eyes and movements, which helped the actors connect with the lovable extra terrestrial. Drew Barrymore, who was a little girl when the movie was filmed, remembered loving E.T. and would bring him food on set.

The iconic first mechatronic is an aluminum alloy skeletal model of E.T, featuring 85 points of movement. The auction house estimated that the model would sell for anywhere between $2 and $4 million. The winner was not identified, according to People.