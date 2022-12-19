The New King Charles Penny Draws In The Most Brutal Joke Ever

The Royal Mint released the new King Charles penny design Sunday, and whoever runs the mint’s Twitter account set them up for a pretty brutal joke.

“You’ve heard of elf on the shelf. Now get ready for…” the Royal Mint captioned its Tweet, along with a picture of the new King Charles penny. “Brother of a child offender on legal tender?” one user responded, who shall now be known as the King of Twitter. If you need me, I’ll be ugly cry-laughing at this one for the rest of the day.

if anyone needs me I am under my desk stifling honks pic.twitter.com/V5JcZppN7N — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) December 19, 2022



Let’s be honest, the Royal Family’s total ignorance of the fact that Prince Andrew was besties with notorious child sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is absolutely disgusting. To think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take up more hatred in the headlines than Andrew shows just how far we haven’t come as a species.

Andrew is absolutely a “pedo bastard,” as one brave young Britain once said at the most inopportune time ever, and everyone should be reminded of this on a daily basis. Perhaps if we start caring more about the alleged systematic abuse of children by the new King’s brother, we can stop worrying so much about Markle wearing open-toe shoes? Wouldn’t that be such a great way to live in 2023. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Andrew Settles Child Sex Assault Lawsuit Out Of Court)

Beyond this revolting point, Britain doesn’t have an elf on any of our shelves. Santa has his naughty and nice lists, and if you’re naughty, you get coal. America has elves on shelves.

The Royal Mint was looking for the response “Sovereign on a Sovereign,” as it eventually had to point out, because clearly the mint’s social media manager has zero oversight and probably read English at Oxbridge and now does this for a living.