Canadian Gunman Opens Fire At Condo Board Meeting, Killing 5

A gunman reportedly opened fire on a condominium board meeting in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday, killing five people and injuring one.

Following the shooting, police fatally shot the 73-year-old alleged shooter at the condo complex in the Toronto suburb of Vaughan, Chief James MacSween of the York regional police told the Associated Press. MacSween could not provide the identity of the deceased nor any suspected motive, and police also could not comment on whether the alleged killer resided in the complex, according to the outlet.

Police evacuated the building, but MacSween concluded that there was no immediate threat to the community, and police allowed residents to return to their homes Monday morning, AP noted.

The injured victim has been hospitalized and is expected to survive as of Monday.

"We're in the process right now of doing notifications to those families, so at this point I can't share any information on the victims or the subject," MacSween said, calling the affair a "horrendous scene," BBC reported. The shooting took place around 7:20 p.m., according to the outlet.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people dead in mass shooting 📌#Vaughan | #Canada Currently dozens authorities are on scene of a deadly mass shooting with multiple fatalities at a condo building in Vaughan Canada. With witnesses say Multiple shots have been fired with the suspect killed pic.twitter.com/G0HKUGfVZ6 — R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) December 19, 2022

The mass shooting comes less than two months after Canada implemented a nationwide ban on new handgun sales or transfers, according to Reuters.