Why Are Dems So Obsessed With Erections At The Capitol?

A new video montage shared Tuesday suggests we no longer have to check the flight logs of notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet to discover who among the Democrats and media elite is a pervert.

Very serious journalism news person Mostly Peaceful Memes shared the montage on Instagram. It’s really quite something to behold, so please watch this video with caution. Once you see it, you won’t be able to unsee it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mostly Peaceful Memes (@mostly.peaceful.memes)



“He incited an erection!” everyone said in the video, even the one who looked like a woman — sorry, birthing person.

The only thing that can possibly be deduced from this haunting footage is that everyone featured in it, including Perpetually Surprised Balloon-Face Adam Schiff and Everyone’s Least Favorite Uncle Chuck Schumer, is perversely obsessed with former President Donald Trump and the erections he gave them.

Could it be that our former Commander in Chief was actually ousted because he broke too many hearts at the Capitol during his time there? I can see why Democrats would fall in love with him.

He made immigration easier for those of us doing it legally. He told China, Russia, North Korea, basically all of America’s enemies to back the heck off and leave us alone. What woman doesn’t love a man who will defend her ’til the end? (RELATED: Woman Nags Country Into Giving Her Award)

What’s more is that women are more sexually attracted to conservative men. As we all know, Schiff and Schumer are both technically giant pansy girls, so perhaps we’ve been misreading them and the left’s hatred for Trump this whole time. Perhaps they’ve actually been in love with him all along?

(If you can’t find the humor in this piece, please stop reading my work and seek medical attention for your boredom disorder immediately.)