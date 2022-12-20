Teen Tried To Kill Mom Over Messy Room, Police Say

A Florida teen is facing first-degree attempted murder charges after brutally stabbing and beating his mother after she insisted that he clean his messy room, police say.

Tobias “Toby” Jacob Brewer, 17, was arrested following an alleged Nov. 30 attack in which he repeatedly stabbed his mother with a pocket knife and hit her in the head with a frying pan “until the handle broke,” according to a report obtained by Fox 35 Orlando. (RELATED: Woman Arrested After Pouring Boiling Water On Boyfriend As He Slept And Bragging About It On Snapchat)

Brewer then allegedly texted a friend, asking him to bring a gun so that he could “shoot the victim,” the outlet stated.

“The suspect advised that he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of the victim (his mom) constantly harping about it,” the report stated, per Fox 35.

A 17-year-old boy accused of first-degree attempted murder beat his mother with a frying pan and stabbed her repeatedly with a pocket knife because she was “constantly on his case about cleaning his room,” according to the probable cause affidavit. https://t.co/UAaSghpukY — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) December 19, 2022



Cocoa police arrived at the residence after receiving a call from the mother of one of Brewer’s friends, who told her that “Toby” had killed his mother, Click Orlando reported. There, police found the bloodied victim, laying on her back in the laundry room doorway with her nose nearly detached, according to the outlet.

The victim reportedly told investigators at the scene, “Toby did this,” before she was airlifted to a hospital in critical, but stable condition, the outlet continued.

During the investigation, police discovered that Brewer had stolen his mother’s car keys and money out of her purse and fled the scene in her black Kia Rio, Click Orlando reported. Police were able to pinpoint Brewer’s location through an emergency beacon on his cell phone and began a pursuit, the outlet stated.

The pursuit continued through multiple counties ending only when the car Brewer was driving crashed into a wooded area off of U.S. 1, according to Fox 35.

Brewer’s case has been transferred to an adult court where he faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding law enforcement, the outlet stated.