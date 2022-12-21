Frightening Video Shows Suspect Pushing Woman Onto Subway Tracks As Train Pulls Into Station

A Chicago man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly pushing a woman from the platform of the Chicago-State Red Line and onto the rails as a train entered the station Tuesday.

The attack took place at approximately 9:31 a.m., according to CWB Chicago. The outlet acquired video of the attack and released it Wednesday. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, is seen falling head-first toward the tracks after being pushed by a figure wearing all-black. She just barely missed the electrified third rail, according to ABC 7.

The video then freezes for approximately three seconds, according to CWB Chicago. The woman is then seen leaping to her feet and taking cover in a concrete alcove.

Chicago Police told ABC 7 reporters that the woman suffered a cut on her forehead and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed as in good condition. The suspect, 39-year-old Ashley Goss, was placed under arrest and appeared before a judge Wednesday. He is currently being held without bail.

The suspected was arrested shortly after the incident with help from surveillance video footage, ABC 7 reported. Prosecutors say the suspect did not know the victim.