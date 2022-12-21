‘Make A Republican Out Of Me’: Hispanic Business Advocate Suggests He Would Ditch Biden In 2024 Over Border Crisis

The president of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) suggested Wednesday that he wouldn’t vote for President Joe Biden again in 2024 over the administration’s handling of the border crisis.

“I’m a Democrat, I voted for Joe Biden, and I’m pleading with him to come down here and illustrate that he cares for the people of south Texas,” USHBC President Javier Palomarez told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “Male, female, Republican, Democrat, every end of the spectrum, everybody agrees on one thing. This is a crisis and we need attention from Washington. We need action from our leaders.” (RELATED: Dem Rep Says Biden Admin Is ‘Tying’ Up Homeland Security, Only Listening To ‘Immigration Activists’)

“I got to tell you the Democrats are going to make a Republican out of me,” Palomarez said.

Biden last visited the border in 2008, according to then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, with another 230,000 in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, according to official figures, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP, Fox News reported.

WATCH:

The Supreme Court is debating a request by the Biden administration to allow Title 42,a public-health measure used by the Trump administration, to expire after pausing a ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that would have ended the use of the provision Wednesday.

The city of El Paso asked the Biden administration to use military bases to house an expected surge of migrants once Title 42 expires, as the city is seeing more than 2,500 migrants a day, overwhelming homeless shelters.

United States Customs and Border Protection received $1,563,143,000 for “operations and support” in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, but the legislation prohibits the use of those funds “to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.”

In the same legislation, several foreign countries were provided $410 million for improving border security, with at least $150 million earmarked for the Kingdom of Jordan, Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina tweeted.

“Everybody here is being impacted,” Palomarez said. “The Educational system, the medical system, certainly business, and even, you know, the judicial system.”

