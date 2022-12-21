All Eyes Are On The Actress Spotted With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has been spotted with 26-year-old actress Chase Sui Wonders and when they pulled up in front of his apartment together late at night Monday, the dating rumors began to swirl.

Fans are starting to think Davidson and Sui are more than just friends, and they’re hoping a relationship status update will be coming from Davidson in the near future. The pair were spotted together multiple times in December and they seem to be bonding on an intimate level, based on photographs obtained by TMZ. Davidson has acquired quite a ‘ladies man’ reputation and all eyes are on Wonders to see if she’s the next lady to snag the ‘girlfriend’ title.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were spotted at Pete’s place late at night, and while we’ve been told they’re just “great friends,” these shots could be telling a different story. https://t.co/C6auUXSm50 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 21, 2022

Davidson and Wonders are doing some pretty ‘ordinary’ things that can be easily interpreted as being errands that couples run when they’re comfortable with one another.

They were spotted at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn in December, and they cashed out while attempting to hide behind their hoodies.

Wonders, who is best known for her role in “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” also attended a New York Rangers game with Pete Davidson and the pair were joined by fellow BBB star Rachel Sennott, suggesting the couple may have already gone public about their relationship with their friends. (RELATED: If The Rumor Is True, Pete Davidson Can’t Miss With Women)

Pete Davidson hit up the Rangers hockey game Thursday night, but he didn’t go with Emily Ratajkowski … instead, he was with former co-star Chase Sui Wonders. https://t.co/VmACFilVO8 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 16, 2022

Davidson previously shot down dating rumors and insisted he and Wonders were just friends, but fans aren’t buying it.

Davidson’s long list of girlfriends includes Ariana Grande, Cazzie David Emily Ratajkowski, Carly Aquilio, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Olivia O’Brien, and of course, he was most recently famously linked to Kim Kardashian, according to Page Six.

Time will tell if Wonders is Davidson’s next ‘main squeeze,’ but something tells us that even if they’re currently dating, this relationship is unlikely to be his last.