REPORT: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Call It Quits On Their Romance

Kim Kardashian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after dating for nine months.

The relationship has come to an end, although unnamed sources close to the couple revealed that the two remain friends, E! News reported Friday. The two still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but it apparently became challenging to maintain their romance over long distance and balance their demanding schedules, sources said, according to the outlet.

Davidson has spent much of his time on-set of the movie “Wizards!” in Australia over the summer, according to Page Six. Kardashian has largely remained in California, devoting her time to her business as well as being a full time mother to the four children she shares with rapper Kanye West: North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Kanye West Buries Claymation Pete Davidson In Strange New Video)

Davidson and Kardashian had been initially romantically linked together back in October, according to People magazine. They worked together on an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” during which time Kardashian made her hosting debut on the show. During the episode, the two shared their first on-screen kiss and began dating shortly after, according to the outlet.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” an insider told E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”