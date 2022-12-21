Former NFL Star Fighting For His Life In Hospice

Former Broncos star Ronnie Hillman is fighting for his life in hospice after suffering from a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma.

Hillman’s family released a statement notifying fans that his body is not responding to treatment. He is being kept comfortable and out of pain while in hospice, but his condition is concerning. This type of cancer “is an aggressive form of non-clear cell kidney cancer that typically affects young adults and is almost exclusively associated with sickle cell trait” and tends to affect black males, according to the National Library of Medicine. “Prognosis is extremely poor, with a mean survival of less than a year in most cases,” the library adds.

#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

“As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the family said, according to TMZ. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God.”

The family went on to express their need for privacy.

“We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time,” they said. (RELATED: ‘Supernatural’ Actress Nicki Aycox Dead At 47)

Former Denver Broncos running back and Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman is in hospice fighting for his life … his former teammates said Tuesday. https://t.co/0wbxOx7heO — TMZ (@TMZ) December 20, 2022

Hillman’s former teammate Orlando Franklin initially revealed the sad news on his Twitter page and asked his Broncos fans and followers to pray for his ailing friend.

Hillman joined the Broncos in 2012, won Super Bowl 50 with the team in Feb. 2016 and was released by the Broncos before the start of the 2016 season. The star athlete also played for the Minnesota Vikings, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.