‘I’m Fortunate’: Don Cheadle Reveals The Best Part Of Being Married And Details The Private Ceremony

Marvel actor Don Cheadle revealed details of his intimate wedding which took place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the relationship he has with his family in a recent interview with People.

Cheadle, 58, wed long-time partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle in a small ceremony at their home. “It was just me and her and our kids and our dogs and the pastor in the backyard,” Cheadle told the outlet. After 28 years together, the couple already shared two children – Tai, 28, and Imani, 26. (RELATED: Anya-Taylor Joy From ‘The Queen’s Gambit Secretly Got Married)

“I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” the actor added.

Don Cheadle Married His Long-Time Partner Bridgid Coulter During the Pandemic https://t.co/EeIvQV7f78 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 30, 2021

Cheadle conceded that marriage had often been on their minds, but every time they considered actually walking down the aisle they dismissed it because they were already together, he explained in another interview with People. It was their accountant, the actor explained, that convinced them to tie the knot, reportedly for the “tax break,” he told the outlet.

“Our accountant proposed to both of us and he showed us the numbers, and we said, yeah, we should probably do it,” Cheadle previously told the outlet. “I wish there were some big sweet romantic story, but the romance happened, you know, the first year.”

Still, Cheadle states he finds himself “very fortunate” not just to be married to his wife, but to also have a close relationship with his “adult-ren,” he told People.

“I don’t even call [them] kids anymore. They’re very grounded and un-Hollywood, and I’m glad about that,” Cheadle stated.

Cheadle will be starring in a new Netflix movie called “White Noise” which begins streaming on Dec. 30, the outlet reported.