REPORT: Anya Taylor-Joy From ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Secretly Got Married

Anya Taylor-Joy, breakout actress from “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Peaky Blinders,” has reportedly secretly married musician and actor Malcolm McRae.

The couple tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in the U.S. prior to Taylor-Joy boarding a jet to fly back to Australia, where the stunning actress is currently working on the set of “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel film “Furiosa,” Page Six reported Monday. The couple has reportedly been dating for one year.

Anya Taylor-Joy secretly marries boyfriend Malcolm McRae: source (Sara Nathan / Page Six)https://t.co/FAHwDqNkfHhttps://t.co/Ns255ShMby — WeSmirch (@WeSmirch) July 18, 2022

In true celebrity fashion, the happy couple plan to throw a large party in celebration of their nuptials in the future, Page Six reported, citing unnamed sources. That event will reportedly be held in the U.S.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private and out of the press; however, fans previously noticed Taylor-Joy was wearing what they thought to be an engagement ring while out and about with her 27-year-old musician boyfriend, according to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Bride Dies On Her Wedding Day)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

During a March 23 interview with British Vogue, Taylor-Joy spoke about the comfort she found within her relationship with McRae and gave insight about their bond. “I said to my partner [the musician and actor Malcolm McRae] the other day, that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do,” Taylor-Joy Said.

“He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well,” Taylor-Joy continued, according to British Vogue.

The two were romantically linked to one another after making their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February 2022, Page Six reported.