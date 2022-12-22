Federal Judge Who Struck Down State’s Gay Marriage Ban Stepping Down After 25 Years

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young announced his decision Thursday to step down from his full time status after 25 years.

Young's announcement comes as President Joe Biden nominates Magistrate Judge Matthew Brookman to take Young's place in the Evansville, Indiana courtroom.

“I’ve been on the District Court bench for 25 years. It is time to slow down a bit and take some time to travel and perhaps learn how to play the piano. I am thrilled that Judge Brookman has been nominated. He has great support in our district, especially in the Evansville legal community,” Judge Young said in a press release.

IDS reports BREAKING: U.S. District Judge Richard Young ruled Indiana’s ban on gay marriage unconstitutional. | http://t.co/OG3IqS8dIW — Indiana Daily Student (@idsnews) June 25, 2014

Young made headlines in 2014 when he struck down Indiana’s ban on gay marriage, making the state the 20th to recognize same-sex unions as marriages. Young’s decision was made less than a year before the federal government recognized same-sex marriages in its decision in Obergefell v. Hodges.

“We are happy that Judge Young will be able to begin his journey of senior status, and very grateful for his continued service to the Court and the citizens of the Southern District of Indiana as he intends to maintain a substantial caseload,” Chief Judge Pratt said in the press release. “And we could not be happier to have Magistrate Judge Brookman as his nominated successor.”