‘Robbie The Elf’: NFL Legend Rob Gronkowski Visits Children’s Hospital

How can you not love Gronk?

Former New England Patriots superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski might be retired from the NFL now, but he’s still giving back to the community by spreading some Christmas spirit to kids at a children’s hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to WCVB-TV Boston.

Gronkowski managed to get himself a costume for his 6-foot-6 body and dressed up as “Robbie the Elf” for his Dec. 20 visit to Shriners Children’s New England.

During the visit, Gronk distributed gifts, hugs and handshakes to the patients. The four-time Super Bowl winner also got involved in some athletic competition, playing basketball and soccer with a few of the children, while partaking in arts and crafts with other kids.

I’ve always liked Gronk.

I love how he can pull off both the personalities of a party boy and a charitable man. Not many people can do both. The duality of Gronk.

It’s great, one minute he’s on a yacht with a bunch of naked women screaming “69” at the top of his lungs, and the next he’ll drop a million on a youth foundation. (RELATED: Mic’d Up: Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Let All His Teammates Know He Had ‘To Pee So Bad’ In Huddle)

That’s Gronk. That’s why he’s such a legend. And then, when you talk about his football career, it’s just more swag — like four Super Bowl rings playing alongside a legend like Tom Brady.

Keep up the good work, Gronk. I’ll always have love for you, my man.