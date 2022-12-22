Texas Animal Center Captures Massive Snake Roaming Neighborhood For Months

An animal center in Austin, Texas, captured a 16-foot albino reticulated python on Monday.

The snake had been on the loose in an Austin neighborhood since July, according to a Facebook post from the Austin Animal Center. The snake, named Snow, was lethargic from cold temperatures. Nearby residents caught the snake and kept it in their garage until rescuers arrived.

The snake’s owner had been visiting Austin from the Dallas area when his car was broken into and a tote carrying Snow was stolen. https://t.co/jbr3pscbef — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 22, 2022

After spending the night at the animal center, the group transferred the snake to the Austin Zoo, according to the post.

The snake escaped after its owner, who was visiting from Dallas, had his car broken into. The tote holding the snake was stolen, according to the Facebook post. (RELATED: Dangerous Cobra On The Loose In North Carolina State Capitol)

Workers at the animal center remembered a Nextdoor post about a lost python from July. The animal center used the contact information from the post to reunite the snake with its owner.

“We called him up and he was able to identify a unique feature of the python,” the post said. “He drove down the next day to pick her up.”

“Snow has been reunited with her owner and Coronado Hills no longer has to be on the lookout for a giant python!” according to the Austin Animal Center.