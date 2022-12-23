Editor Daily Rundown: Florida To Pfizer … Prepare For DeScovery

FLORIDA TO PFIZER: PREPARE FOR DeSCOVERY… Florida Supreme Court Approves Ron DeSantis’ Grand Jury To Investigate Pharma Companies

The Florida Supreme Court approved GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to convene a grand jury to investigate any wrongdoing related to the Covid-19 vaccines.

DeSantis called for the investigation in a Dec. 13 petition to the court, which goes through claims made by pharmaceutical companies and government officials about how covid-19 vaccines could “reduce the spread of disease.”

The petition also goes into detail about alleged vaccine-induced myocarditis among males aged 18-39 in particular, based on Florida Department of Health figures, according to the petition.

“The pharmaceutical industry has a notorious history of misleading the public for financial gain. Questions have been raised regarding the veracity of the representations made by the pharmaceutical manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly with respect to transmission, prevention, efficacy, and safety. An investigation is warranted to determine whether the pharmaceutical industry has engaged in fraudulent practices,” the petition states.

It focuses on Covid-19 manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies’ executives and other public health organizations who promoted the vaccines in Florida, the petition shows.

WITH CONTROL OF THE BORDER, CARTELS HAVE BECOME COMPLETELY BRAZEN… NOW TAKING TRAFFICKING MONEY ON AMERICAN SIDE… With Title 42 In Limbo, Cartels Illegally Smuggle In Hundreds Of Migrants Across The Southern Border (VIDEO)

Cartels smuggled in hundreds of illegal migrants Wednesday after the Supreme Court temporarily halted the expiration of Title 42.

A pool of migrants crossed the border into Yuma, Arizona, around 3:00 a.m. after cartels transported and dropped them off, Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura reported. Footage captured migrants paying a cartel member to smuggle them to the U.S. The smuggler then returned to Mexico. The majority of migrants appeared to be from Cuba and Peru.

A long line of migrants waited for several hours to be apprehended as the record-high number of migrants reaching the border overwhelms border officials. Migrants are currently waiting longer hours for processing after the Supreme Court imposed a temporary stay Monday on the expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing migrants to be quickly expelled in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

ARIZONA SURRENDERS IN BORDER WALL FIGHT… FOX: Arizona agrees to take down shipping container border wall to settle Biden lawsuit

Under pressure from the Biden administration, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is halting construction of a wall fashioned from shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican governor reached a settlement with the Department of Justice in which Arizona agreed to stop construction of the border wall on national forest lands, according to court documents filed Thursday with the U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

The agreement stipulates that Arizona will remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles and other objects in the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, without damaging U.S. natural resources. To do so, Arizona will work in conjunction with officials from the U.S. Forest Service and Customs and Border Protection.

The agreement was reached one week after the Biden administration filed a lawsuit against Ducey on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, the Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service.

MERRY CHRISTMAS! SENATE THROWS AMERICA UNDER THE OMNIBUS… Over House GOP Objections, Senate Passes Full Year Spending Package

The Senate passed a budget for Fiscal Year 2023 in a bipartisan 68-29 vote, over the objections of House Republicans.

Eighteen Republicans joined with all 50 Democrats to pass the $1.7 trillion budget, which includes $858 billion in defense spending and roughly $772 billion in domestic spending. Passed shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of Congress, the bill also includes $45 billion in military and economic aid to the beleaguered nation.

“I brought a lot of bills to the floor here. This is the last one I brought to the floor of the Senate, but it’s one that we have to act quickly on, or we’re going to be closing down our government. This bill provides $1.7 trillion, the omnibus appropriations bill, $42 billion in aid to Ukraine, $27 billion for victims of natural disasters. Most of what’s in here has been put together in a bipartisan fashion, funding things that we all say we agree with,” outgoing Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Patrick Leahy of Vermont said in a floor speech.

THE 18 REPUBLICANSWHO VOTED WITH SCHUMER… Here Are The 18 Senate Republicans Who Voted For $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Bill

Eighteen Senate Republicans voted to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus package Thursday that includes hundreds of billions in defense and domestic spending.

The final vote on the 4,155-page bill was 68-29. Republican Sens. Roy Blunt (MO), John Boozman (AR), Shelley Moore Capito (WV), Susan Collins (ME), John Cornyn (TX), Tom Cotton (AR), Lindsey Graham (SC), Jim Inhofe (OK), Mitch McConnell (KY), Jerry Moran (KS), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Robert Portman (OH), Mitt Romney (UT), Mike Rounds (SD), Richard Shelby (AL), John Thune (SD), Roger Wicker (MS) and Todd Young (IN) all voted in favor of the legislation.

ROMNEY MITTS ALL OVER HIS OWN PARTY… Romney Says He Didn’t Trust GOP-Controlled House To Craft A Budget (VIDEO)

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said Thursday that he backed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill because he did not trust House Republicans to handle crafting a budget in light of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California’s difficult campaign for speaker of the House.

“House Republicans say that they want to craft a budget, but they haven’t yet been able to select a speaker,” Romney said, referencing the fact that several House Republicans came out in opposition to McCarthy’s bid for speaker. Romney noted it would be very difficult to sort out budgets for the current fiscal year and the following fiscal year.



MAKING IT RAIN FOR RAYTHEON… Defense Contractors Expected To Make Roughly $20 Billion From Ukraine Aid In Omnibus Bill

American defense contractors can expect to rake in roughly $20 billion from the omnibus government funding bill expected to soon hit President Joe Biden’s desk, according to an analysis by Stephen Semler of the Security Policy Reform Institute.

The bill includes the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, which allocates an additional $47.3 billion in aid for Ukraine as it fights off the ongoing Russian invasion. $28.5 billion is set aside for military-related spending, of which at least $20 billion will likely go to defense contractors, according to Semler.

Nearly $14 billion is allocated for weapons R&D (research and development) and procurement, $9.56 billion for bilateral training and equipment programs and $4.88 billion for U.S. military personnel and operations. Virtually all of the funds from weapons R&D and procurement will go to to defense contractors, along with $4 billion of the bilateral training and equipment funds and more than $2 billion of the U.S. personnel and operations money, according to Semler’s analysis.

CHRISTMAS BREAK NEWS DUMP … CNBC: Jan. 6 House committee releases final report on Trump Capitol riot investigation

The Jan. 6 House select committee released its long-awaited final report Thursday, capping an 18-month probe of the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The damning 845-page report was issued three days after the bipartisan committee voted unanimously to refer Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation and possible prosecution over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Among the recommendations is that congressional committees with such authority consider creating a “formal mechanism for evaluating whether to bar” Trump from holding future federal office due to evidence that he violated his constitutional oath to support the U.S. Constitution while engaging in an insurrection.

SLOPPY REPORT LOADED WITH TYPOS… (PDF)

PAGE 1… “December 00, 2022”

PAGE 3… “December X, 2022”

PAGE 721… “The Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI)…”

EVEN DISGRACED FBI AGENT PETER STRZOK KNOCKS REPORT… STRZOK: You’re kidding, right? Take another few days to proofread.

TIKTOK PICKS ITS PATSYS… REPORT: China-Based TikTok Employees Monitored Two U.S. Journalists

Employees of TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance obtained the data of two reporters via their TikTok accounts, an internal investigation discovered.

ByteDance employees responsible for employee conduct were searching for who leaked internal documents and conversations to journalists. During their search, the employees accessed data of two reporters and their connections via their TikTok accounts, according to ByteDance. The employees failed to find any leaks.

The internal investigation followed a Forbes report about ByteDance employees accessing U.S. TikTok data without users’ knowledge, according to the New York Times. ByteDance revealed the findings of the investigation to employees in a Thursday email, NYT reported.

MORE ABUSE FOR SCOTS’ TOTS… ‘The Darkest Day’: Scottish Parliament Passes Bill That Lets Anyone Change Their Gender With No Dysphoria Diagnosis

A new gender reform bill passed by the Scottish Parliament on Thursday now allows individuals as young as 16 to register as transgender without a gender dysphoria diagnosis.

Supporters lauded passage of the controversial proposals as a “historic day for equality,” according to the Independent. The Gender Recognition Reform Bill was backed by the ruling Scottish National Party and garnered votes from members of the Green parties and Labour and Liberal Democrats, the outlet reported. The Scottish Conservatives campaigned against it.

The hotly contested reforms passed in a vote of 86-39, amid shouts of protest by some and celebration by others. Protestors removed from the session could be heard shouting, “shame on you” and “this is the darkest day,” the Independent reported.

REUTERS INVESTIGATION REVEALS CULTURE OF INTIMIDATION TO SILENCE TALK OF ‘DESTRANSITIONERS’ … REUTERS: Why detransitioners are crucial to the science of gender care

For years, Dr Kinnon MacKinnon, like many people in the transgender community, considered the word “regret” to be taboo.

MacKinnon, a 37-year-old transgender man and assistant professor of social work at York University here, thought it was offensive to talk about people who transitioned, later regretted their decision, and detransitioned. They were too few in number, he figured, and any attention they got reinforced to the public the false impression that transgender people were incapable of making sound decisions about their treatment.

“This doesn’t even really happen,” MacKinnon recalled thinking as he listened to an academic presentation on detransitioners in 2017. “We’re not supposed to be talking about this.” […]

In the past year, MacKinnon and his team of researchers have talked to 40 detransitioners in the United States, Canada and Europe, many of them having first received gender-affirming medical treatment in their 20s or younger. Their stories have upended his assumptions. […]

In his continuing search for detransitioners, MacKinnon spent hours scrolling through TikTok and sifting through online forums where people shared their experiences and found comfort from each other. These forays opened his eyes to the online abuse detransitioners receive – not just the usual anti-transgender attacks, but members of the transgender community telling them to “shut up” and even sending death threats.

“I can’t think of any other examples where you’re not allowed to speak about your own healthcare experiences if you didn’t have a good outcome,” MacKinnon told Reuters.

