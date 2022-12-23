Makes No Sense: The San Francisco Giants Let Carlos Correa Walk, But Just Picked Up Another Injury-Plagued Player

The San Francisco Giants are drunk right now, somebody take away their car keys.

The organization picked up a couple of free agents on Dec. 23, landing outfielder Michael Conforto on a two-year deal worth $36 million, as well as relief pitcher Taylor Rogers who agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract, ESPN confirmed with sources.

Conforto’s contract features an opt-out clause that he can exercise after the 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Conforto is joining San Francisco after being out for the 2022 season due to a shoulder surgery in April, which is ironic considering that they just had a different deal fall through because of injury concerns — and with a much-bigger superstar, Carlos Correa.

Michael Conforto, Giants reportedly agree to a 2-year deal with an opt-out after 2023, per @MLBNetwork Insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/XYgbKDjA5G — MLB (@MLB) December 23, 2022

So, I’m a little bit confused here.

The Giants had a problem with Carlos Correa — who was solid last season with a stat line of .291 AVG, 22 HRs and 64 RBIs (according to ESPN) — because of an eight-year-old injury. But they went ahead and signed Michael Conforto, who was literally out the entire 2022 season, and because of something serious like shoulder surgery at that.

That makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

And to let Steve “I Have A Shark Tank, Not A Fish Tank” Cohen get him after that? Come on!

I’ve never really been a fan of the Giants brand, nor the entire city of San Francisco, so it’s whatever, but holy hell, what the hell is going on over there at the moment with that franchise? (RELATED: Mets Owner Steve Cohen Is Spending An Outrageous Amount Of Money)

And what the hell is going on in that city?

That question might have just answered the first. There you we go.