Mom Allegedly Stabs 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death

A Florida woman is in jail after allegedly stabbing her three-year old daughter to death early Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to a North Miami Beach third-floor apartment after receiving a phone call at around 2:00 a.m. from a woman who purported to be the victim’s mother, CBS News reported. There, police found the three-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds. First responders were unable to save the girl’s life, the outlet reported.

Officers took the mother into custody without incident, according to a tweet from the North Miami Beach Police Department.

**UPDATE** @myNMBPolice can confirm that the child (3 year old female victim) was stabbed by the mother. 911 call came in via a female alleging to be the mother. The mother is in police custody. Nothing further at this time. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 27, 2022

Investigators remained at the scene for hours gathering evidence and information as they try to piece together what happened, WSVN reported. (RELATED: Two Children Found Stabbed To Death And Hidden In Bathtub In NYC Homeless Shelter, Police Arrest Mother)

Local resident Julia Gutierrez told CBS News that in the two years she’s lived in the neighborhood she had never heard of anything like this happening. “I have four kids with me, so I’m so really scared. We have a saying: ‘You need to look for help.’ Don’t do that to kids,” she told the outlet.