Seattle Police Department Receives 200+ Calls For Slips And Falls In 24 Hours

The Seattle Police Department responded to 233 calls for slips and falls in 24 hours between 5:00 p.m. Thursday through 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The region saw large amounts of freezing rain Thursday evening, according to King 5.

The large number of 911 calls for slips and falls on ice and vehicle collisions is keeping Seattle firefighters and paramedics incredibly busy. From 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 through 5 p.m. today, the department has responded to 515 total calls. pic.twitter.com/ilRwnSVAEp — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 24, 2022

The Seattle Fire Department also responded to 515 total calls between 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 5:00 p.m. Friday, the department said in a tweet Friday. The department generally responds to an average of 287 calls per day, King 5 reported.

The Seattle Fire Department was urging residents to stay home Friday.

“We are responding to a large number of calls across the City for slips and falls on ice on sidewalks, roadways, parking lots, etc.,” the Seattle Fire Department tweeted. “Don’t drive or walk on the ice – stay indoors until conditions improve if you can.”

Seattle-Tacoma Airport and the King County Metro were both closed Dec. 23 due to the freezing rain, according to a tweet Dec. 23 by the Washington State Department of Transportation. “Too many collisions and spinouts to report, Highly recommend delaying all non-essential travel,” the tweet reads. (RELATED: Lineworker Killed While Restoring Power Following Brutal Winter Storm)

Seattle-Tacoma Airport canceled over 650 flights and delayed 200 more Friday night alone, King 5 reported. The airport also saw 5,850 cancellations Monday, according to Flight Aware.

Bus service was also canceled for Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties due to icy roadways, reported King 5.

The same winter weather hit other parts of the country, creating a massive temperature drop for approximately 80% of the U.S. At least 38 people were killed in Canada and the U.S. by the frigid temperature.