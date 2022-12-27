Video Shows Massive Flood At Ohio Statehouse Following Brutal Winter Storm

The Ohio Statehouse had a massive flood Tuesday in the wake of dangerously low temperatures over Christmas weekend, a video posted by state Sen. Jay Hottinger shows.

The floor of the Ohio Senate was flooded with water from what appeared to be a burst pipe in a nearby office, according to Hottinger’s footage. Water can be seen in the clip gushing down onto a desk and a printer and spreading throughout the chamber.

My last day at the Statehouse not going very well. @OhioStatehouse pic.twitter.com/UsRSR1pFuh — Senator Jay Hottinger (@JayHottinger) December 27, 2022

“My last day at the Statehouse not going very well,” Hottinger tweeted.

A small trash can had been placed below the leak and appeared to be doing virtually nothing to stop the water from spreading across the carpeted floor.

“It was coming down in, like, Niagara Falls buckets for a few minutes,” Hottinger told Cleveland.com. Hottinger had gone to the Statehouse to return his key and parking pass, as he is stepping down from the Senate at the end of 2022. The legislature is not in session until Jan. 3.

Columbus, Ohio, experienced extremely low temperatures over Christmas, including strong winds and blowing snow, according to ABC6. Some areas saw rain that turned into ice Thursday night.

The arctic temperatures resulted in the reported deaths of at least 38 people across Canada and parts of the U.S. Thousands of flights were canceled and roughly 1.7 million Americans lost power. (RELATED: Lineworker Killed While Restoring Power Following Brutal Winter Storm)

The Ohio Statehouse did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.