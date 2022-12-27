Watch The Moment A Flying Overhead Camera Smacks Into Unsuspecting Athlete

A South African cricket player was injured Monday in Australia after a rogue camera crashed into the unsuspecting athlete.

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje was smacked in the head by the Spidercam camera as it swooped down at the end of a Boxing Day test match, according to news.com.au. The camera, also known as the Flying Fox, is used to interview players during the game and provide new angles of footage.

Nortje was knocked down and video footage from the camera itself showed the incident. (RELATED: NFL Refs Thought This Hit Was So Brutal That They Immediately Ejected Chargers Safety Derwin James Jr. From The Game)

Here’s the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa… 😬🎥 Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq — Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022

Who said cricket isn’t a contact sport? South African player Anrich Nortje hit by the aerial camera at the #BoxingDayTest Meanwhile Warner has his century & Australia only two wickets down and 2 runs away from SA’s first innings total (Warner on 115 & Smith on 39) pic.twitter.com/ZafPYIJPue — The Sage (@SarkySage) December 27, 2022

“I didn’t know what hit me, to be honest,” Nortje said, according to ESPN. “So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I’ll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor].”

Cricket journalist Louis Cameron called the incident “bizarre,” according to news.com.au. “Anrich Nortje got knocked over by Fox’s spidercam between overs just standing in the outfield. He’s fine – and seems to have taken the blow surprisingly well,” he added.

Journalist Naveen Razik reportedly said there needs to be a “serious talk about the rapid encroachment of television gimmickry on this sport. So much that adds so little value,” according to the outlet.

Fox Sports said an error by an operator was the cause of the incident, according to ESPN.