Man Wearing Only Underwear Fights Off Armed Intruders With Bare Hands

An Australian man clad only in underwear fought off a group of armed intruders with his bare hands Monday morning, according to a report.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 a.m. local time in the eastern city of Gold Coast when Steve Middleton found a young male suspect in his garage rummaging through his car, according to 7news.au.com.

The intruder tried to flee the scene, but the naked homeowner decided to throw on a pair of underwear and chase the young suspect, according to the report.

“I was naked, found a pair of underpants, threw them on [and] ran outside,” Middleton reportedly said. “It was 4:30 a.m., and it was daylight. If it was dark, it could have been a different matter.”

But things didn’t stop there, video footage reportedly shows a group of young men brandishing a knife and a baseball bat during the confrontation.

“I had another two fellas come at me with weapons and that was it,” Middleton said, according to 7news.au.com. (RELATED: Golfer Allegedly Bites Off Man’s Nose In Heated Argument)

Middleton and the group of young men wrestled before the suspects fled in two separate cars, according to the report.

“The young fella got away from me,” Middleton reportedly said. “All I wanted to do was hold onto one so we could get the police here and they could sort it from there.”