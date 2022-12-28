Bill Cosby ‘Looking’ To Get Back To Touring In 2023

Bill Cosby said Wednesday on a local radio station that he may tour again in 2023.

When asked by host Scott Spears if he could start touring again in 2023, Cosby said “yes.”

“Yes,” Cosby said on the WGH Talk radio show. “Yes because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Cosby is considering a return to the stage. “We’re looking at getting back out here around Spring/Summer of 2023,” Wyatt wrote in an email to the outlet.

Cosby’s remarks follow the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s overturning of a sexual assault conviction and his release from prison in June 2021. (RELATED: Canadian Rockstar Jacob Hoggard Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Sexual Assault)

Cosby was previously sentenced to a 10-year prison term in Pennsylvania, but was released as prosecutors violated an immunity deal Cosby reached with another district attorney. He had served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported. Cosby promised to serve all 10 years rather than admit that he did anything wrong, the outlet noted.

Cosby has denied all allegations against him, CNN reported.