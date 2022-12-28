‘Don’t Be An A**’: Oklahoma Coach Mike Gundy Gets Testy With Reporter After Bowl Loss

Mike Gundy, the head football coach at Oklahoma State University, reacted strongly Tuesday to a reporter’s questions about staff changes on the team.

“Staff changes are starting to happen earlier and earlier now with the portal being a thing,” asked Marshall Scott of sports blog Pistols Firing, referring to the NCAA transfer portal, which launched in 2018. “Do you anticipate making any changes to your staff between now and next season?” (RELATED: Multiple Players Set To Stay In Flashy Cheez-It Themed Hotel Room Before Bowl Games As A Part Of NIL Deal)

The ending of Mike Gundy’s press conference got extra frosty when he was asked about the potential of making any staff changes.

| #okstate | @ocollysports | pic.twitter.com/O6BRG6mO9L — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) December 28, 2022

“Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?” Gundy replied.

“Well, no, but — ” Scott started to say.

“Then why did you ask?” Gundy said.

“Because I have to,” Scott replied. “It’s my job.”

“Okay, well I might have to cut you out. I mean, don’t be an ass. Really? I mean, those are people’s lives, man. Those are people’s families, right? Okay, don’t mess with people’s families,” Gundy said. “Let’s do this the right way. You with me on this? I mean, it’s not fair to people’s families, man. And I’m not mad about the game, I just don’t like ignorance.”

Scott tweeted Wednesday that he reflected on the exchange and believes it was a fair question, but wonders “if it was the correct time or place.”

“That’s something I need to think about more,” he said. “I’ll continue to learn through this. Thanks for following along this season.”

The press conference Oklahoma State’s 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Garret Rangel, an Oklahoma freshman quarterback, threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns in place of Spencer Sanders, who entered the transfer portal, ESPN reported.

This is not the first time Gundy has had it out for the media. Gundy defended quarterback Bobby Reid by calling a 2007 newspaper article about the player “fiction.” In 2018, he threatened to end all players’ availability to the media if they asked about wide receiver Jalen McCleskey’s decision to transfer.