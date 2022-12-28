Tulsi Gabbard Confronts Admitted Liar Congressman-Elect To His Face

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard confronted Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos about his work and education history while anchoring on Fox News, Tuesday.

Santos admitted that he had fabricated information and his past after media outlets and other politicians spent more than a week poking holes in his previous statements. Santos had claimed to have graduated from Baruch College and New York University and to have worked for Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs. None of these organizations has any record of Santos, who also falsely claimed to be Jewish.

Gabbard told Santos that “didn’t really seem to be taking this seriously” and that his statements were lies, not “embellishments,” as he has previously claimed. She then asked how any of his constituents could possibly believe anything he says when he will soon be representing them in the House.

.@TulsiGabbard takes on Republican Congressman-Elect for Lying About His Work at Goldman Sachs: TULSI: “Is it debatable or is it just FALSE?” Santos: “We can have this conversation that’s gonna go WAY above the American People’s head.” pic.twitter.com/QtzP1kGIB3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 28, 2022



Santos responded in defense of his resume, saying that the topic is up for “debate,” prompting Gabbard to cut in and ask whether it was “debatable” or “just false.” (RELATED: Wait, Who TF Does This Guy Think He Is?)

The Rep.-elect did not answer Gabbard’s question, but instead claimed that any conversation about the ins and outs of the financial industry would “go way above the American people’s head.”

“Wow,” Gabbard responded. She then accused Santos of “insulting” Americans’ “intelligence.”