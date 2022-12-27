Incoming GOP Rep Calls For Ethics Investigation, Possible ‘Law Enforcement’ Action Against George Santos

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota called for an ethics investigation and possible criminal probe of fellow New York Republican George Santos in the wake of Santos’ admission that he fabricated large portions of his biography.

“Over the last few weeks, I have heard from countless Long Islanders how deeply troubled they are by the headlines surrounding George Santos,” LaLota said in a Tuesday statement. “As a Navy man who campaigned on restoring accountability and integrity to our government, I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required.”

New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern. My complete statement: pic.twitter.com/FJJu00o6FC — Nick LaLota (@nicklalota) December 27, 2022

Following reports from several news outlets, Santos admitted Monday to lying about being employed by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as well as graduating from college. Santos also denied lying about having Jewish ancestry, asserting that he “never claimed to be Jewish.” The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) pushed back against that claim in a Tuesday statement, saying that, “to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish.” The group added that Santos will “not be welcome at any future RJC event.”

Anthony D’Esposito, also an incoming Republican representative from Long Island, said that constituents are “deeply hurt and rightly offended” by Santos’ “lies and misstatements.” He added that Santos must “pursue a path of honesty” and “operate in a transparent and truthful manner.” (RELATED: Swing District Republicans Won Midterms By Large Margins In Previous Blue Strongholds)

A spokeswoman for Santos did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the matter.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James is investigating Santos’ false claims for possible criminal offenses, several news outlets have reported. Daniel Goldman, an incoming New York Democratic representative has accused Santos of violating two federal statutes. Santos repeatedly denied breaking the law in an interview with the New York Post, although media outlets and ethics experts have suggested that he violated campaign finance and ethics disclosure laws.