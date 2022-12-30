REPORT: Woman Accuses Steven Tyler Of Sexually Assaulting Her As Minor, Forcing Her To Get Abortion

A woman named Julia Holcomb reportedly filed a lawsuit against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, accusing him of engaging in a sexual relationship with her when she was a minor and forcing her to abort their love child.

Holcomb alleges she met Tyler in 1973, around the time she turned 16. He was 25 years old at the time they began a sexual relationship, she alleges, according to Rolling Stone. She claims their relationship lasted for three years. Holcomb’s suit comes in the final days of California’s Child Victims Act, a piece of legislation that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations to allow survivors of childhood sexual abuse to come forward with their allegations, according to Rolling Stone. The deadline for filing a lawsuit is Dec. 31, 2022.

Holcomb’s suit was filed in Los Angeles and alleges Tyler is guilty of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Holcomb alleges their first sexual encounter took place when Aerosmith played in Oregon in 1973 and said Tyler “performed various acts of criminal conduct upon her” in a hotel room.

She said the artist convinced her mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was 16 years old by convincing her he would enroll her in school and cover the costs of her medical care. The suit also alleges he “did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to Plaintiff,” according to RollingStone.

Tyler wasn’t directly named in the suit, but he was directly connected by references to a memoir he wrote in which he is forthcoming about a relationship that perfectly aligns with the one Holcomb alleged took place. Tyler’s book said he “almost took a teen bride.”

“Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state,” the memoir reads, according to Rolling Stone. (RELATED: REPORT: Reality TV Star Josh Duggar Accuses Federal Agents Of Unfair Restraint In Child Porn Case)

Holcomb also alleged she became pregnant with Tyler’s son in 1975 when she was 17 years old and was coerced into getting an abortion. She claims Tyler threatened to stop supporting her if she didn’t undergo the procedure, according to Rolling Stone.

Holcomb alleges the relationship ended after the abortion but that she was re-victimized when Tyler’s book exposed her relationship with him and subjected her into “involuntary infamy,” according to Rolling Stone.

“With my bad self being twenty-six and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her. She was a cute skinny little tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my heart’s desire, my partner in crimes of passion,” Tyler reportedly wrote in his book.

This is the first legal strike Holcomb has taken against Tyler, but it is not the first time she has detailed her alleged experiences with him. She has appeared on programs like Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show to share her pro-choice views.