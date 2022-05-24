Steven Tyler Relapses, Checks Into Rehab Center

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has relapsed on drugs and voluntarily checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic, according to a Tuesday statement from bandmates.

The statement revealed that Tyler had continued to work on his sobriety for “many years,” and that he relapsed “after foot surgery.”

“ After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the statement reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerosmith (@aerosmith)

We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” they said. The band was set to embark on a series of upcoming shows, inclusive of a Las Vegas Residency that was set to begin in a few short weeks. Taking their fans into consideration, the band gave advance notice of cancelation . “

There was a tinge of hope in the Instagram post that suggested Tyler’s stint in rehab may in fact be short-lived.

(RELATED: “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can,” the message read. Dad Allegedly Burns $3,500 Worth Of Olivia Rodrigo Concert Tickets Over Vax Mandate)

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has relapsed following foot surgery, forcing the band to postpone the launch of their upcoming tour.https://t.co/PQZZsqTud1 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 24, 2022

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time,” they said.

The band also immediately addressed the refund policy in place for their fans. “If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds,” they wrote.