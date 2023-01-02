Lamar Odom Claims Brothel Owner Tried To Kill Him With Drugs

Lamar Odom spoke with TMZ’s Harvey Levin for a Fox primetime special and alleged that brothel owner Dennis Hof tried to kill him in 2015.

In teaser video for the special that airs Monday, Odom alleged the late owner of the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, was responsible for his overdose and subsequent hospitalization, and claims he didn’t willingly ingest drugs. The incident has been widely pinpointed as a contentious moment between him and his ex-wife, reality television star Khloe Kardashian.

The video showed Odom blaming Hof for his overdose, although he admitted he was unsure why Hof would allegedly want him killed.

Levin could be heard asking Odom to identify why Hof would be motivated to murder him, to which Odom replied, “I don’t know, Harvey, I don’t know.”

He went on to explain his version of the events that transpired on the fateful day that nearly cost him his life.

“This is the only way I can tell you. I went there I didn’t do drugs that night, but I wound up with drugs in my system,” Odom said.

The former athlete was then asked about the 3-day binge that he had reportedly been on before overdosing.

“There was only one night as far as I’m concerned,” Odom said in the video. (RELATED: ‘Never Needed To Be This Way’: Prince Harry Speaks In Advance Of Memoir Release)

“I got there had the drink, and woke up three days later ripping tubes out of my neck, not knowing how I got there, unable to speak or walk,” Odom said.

Levin further questioned Odom about the series of events leading up to his medical scare.

“And you are positive you did not do any drugs the night you OD’d?” Levin asked.

“As much as I’m positive I’m a black man sitting in front of you,” Odom responded.