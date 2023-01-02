‘Never Needed To Be This Way’: Prince Harry Speaks In Advance Of Memoir Release

Prince Harry revealed his feelings about the royal family during an interview with Tom Bradby in advance of the release of his memoir “Spare.”

Prince Harry discussed his feelings about the royal family and spoke of the dramatic twists and turns of the relationship dynamics with his relatives. He criticized his family’s approach to his relationship with Meghan Markle and spoke of the actions that led to this breakdown in their family, including “the leaking, and the planting.”

The teaser clip, which does not include any of Bradby’s questions to the prince, reveals some of Harry’s most dramatic, impactful statements. “It never needed to be this way,” Harry said during the interview. “I want a family, not an institution.”

He responded to a question that wasn’t included in the video, but presumably referenced the royals.

“They feel it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains,” Harry said, before clarifying where he currently stands with his blood relatives. (RELATED: Prominent Ad Features Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Doppelgängers)

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” he told Bradby.

The video concluded with an emotionally-charged statement from Prince Harry. “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back,” he said.

Harry also gave an interview to CBS News’ Anderson Cooper during what appears to be a publicity blitz in advance of the release of the publication.

“Spare” is poised for release Jan. 10 through Penguin Random House and promises a “raw, unflinching honesty … insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” according to Sky News.