Washington Commanders Reveal New Mascot Major Tuddy

The Washington Commanders revealed their new mascot New Year’s Day, with the former Redskins franchise going back to their roots with a hog wearing a Commanders uniform. The mascot goes by the name “Major Tuddy.”

Washington‘s mascot is a reference to “The Hogs,” which was a nickname branded on the then-Redskins‘ offensive line during the 1980s and 1990s while under the leadership of head coach Joe Gibbs.

“The Hogs” term originated from offensive line coach Joe Bugel, with the line consisting of key figures such as Russ Grimm, Jeff Bostic, Mark May, Mark Schlereth and Joe Jacoby, with Grimm being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. All five players played in at least one of Washington’s three Super Bowl appearances from 1982-1991.

He’s kind of a pig deal… WELCOME OUR NEW MASCOT, 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙐𝘿𝘿𝙔! 🐷 pic.twitter.com/N6eMy6goiV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

During the New Year’s Day contest between the Commanders and Cleveland Browns, several of “The Hogs” were in attendance. This is also when Major Tuddy made his official debut.

The Hogs are back in the pen 🐖 pic.twitter.com/EztCjPhmQJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has made a ton of stupid decisions, but he was on point with this one.

One of the biggest — if not the biggest — things that has pissed me off over the years with Snyder is the buckling to pressure and changing the iconic “Washington Redskins” name. I honestly find it to be one of the most horrendous decisions in all of sports; it was such a glorious brand name, but sensitive people ruined it like they ruin all good things. (RELATED: New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Does Snow Angels Right Beside An In-Pain Nick Foles After Injuring Him)

So it’s cool to see Dan sticking to the Redskins’ roots with this one, but that still doesn’t change the fact that he needs to sell the team. He’s an absolutely atrocious owner. Unless…

You give us back the Redskins, Dan. Do it.