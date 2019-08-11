Survey Says Native Americans Are ‘Proud’ Of The Washington Redskins Name

It turns out that lots of Native Americans don’t have a problem with the Washington Redskins being the name of an NFL team.

The name of the NFL franchise has long been debated, but owner Dan Snyder has shown zero willingness to budge on the issue. Judging from a recent survey from The Washington Post, he might not have anything to worry about. The news publication asked Native Americans how the name made them feel, and the results were positive for supporters of the Redskins.

In The Washington Post survey, the number one choice of Native Americans when describing their feelings over the team’s name was “proud.” After that, “indifferent,” “annoyed,” “content,” “satisfied” and “disappointed” all followed. The Washington Post didn’t break down the exact percentage for each category, so we won’t know by how much “proud” led the way.

This comes after a survey a few years ago showed the vast majority of Native Americans had no issues at all with the name.

Can we once and for all put the issue of the Redskins name to rest? Please? Survey after survey has shown the majority of Native Americans don’t actually care one bit.

The people who have an issue with it are generally white liberals who aren’t going to give a damn about football anyways. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

The Redskins name is a classic example of the disconnect between the world of Twitter and reality. On Twitter, you’d think there was a ton of support for changing the name.

In reality, that’s not the case at all, especially among Native Americans. If they don’t have an issue with it, then we should just leave it at that.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the issue. My guess is that most of you will agree with me and the survey results.