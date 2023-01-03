‘Anti-Resolutions’ Might Be The Hot New Trend You Want For 2023

Step aside positive change. 2023 is the year of the anti-resolution, and we are so here for it.

Most people set goals for the start of a new year that revolve around fitness, health and all the stuff one should be doing all the time anyway. Most people fail in these goals, according to the Wall Street Journal, who cited research by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (sounds fancy). To combat individual uselessness to follow through on a commitment, WSJ proposed a new spin on bettering oneself: anti-resolutions.

Apparently worrying about when you go to bed, weighing yourself and wasting money on fitness are what the WSJ thinks of when developing “anti-resolutions.” Yawn! If we’re going to go in the opposite direction of a New Years resolution, why not really go for it?

For example, I have decided that my main anti-resolution is to not quit smoking before the 2024 presidential election (unless I start a family between now and then). I will also stop speaking to people who are incapable of saying “please,” “thank you,” and “I’m sorry.” This resolution is retroactive, based on my memory and how I feel on any given day. (RELATED: ‘This Place Rules’ Is More Like A Mental Health Evaluation Of America Than A Documentary)

In all seriousness, if you can’t stick to a form of self improvement for more than 30 days, what are you even for? No wonder Equinox banned new members on the first day of the new year. If you want to be a better, healthier person, just go and do it, no matter the date. It’s not that hard.