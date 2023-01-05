Schiff Claims Addressing Border Crisis ‘A Very Strong Priority’ For Democrats

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California claimed Thursday that Democrats considered addressing the border “a very strong priority” during an appearance on “The View.”

“I think it has been a very strong priority, and what we really need is a comprehensive approach to the border that is fair and humane and enforceable, and it’s very hard to do that on a — on a single-party basis,” Schiff said in response to a question from co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “We really need to work together on this. We have come close at times, but — but at the moment it seems to be, again, the third rail of American politics.” (RELATED: Red States Are ‘Overstating What’s Happening At The Border,’ ACLU Deputy Director Says)

WATCH:

United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP that fiscal year, Fox News reported. CBP reported encountering 230,000 people in October, the first month of fiscal year 2023, and a record 233,470 people in November, the second month of fiscal year 2023, according to a Dec. 23 release.

“I think the administration is working in good faith. They’re trying everything they can. I look forward to the president visiting the border and any new initiatives he might announce,” Schiff said. “We ought to have an immigration policy that’s consistent with our values as a nation, that is also workable and pragmatic and — and I hope that we can get there.”

The Supreme Court halted a Nov. 21 ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that would have ended the use of Title 42, a public-health policy used by the Trump administration to expel illegal immigrants, on Dec. 27. The case will be heard in February.

