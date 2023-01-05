Rapper Theophilus London Found In Los Angeles After Going Missing In July

Rapper Theophilus London was found in Los Angeles after going missing in July, his family announced Wednesday.

London was last seen in October, somewhere near the homeless encampments at Skid Row, after he initially disappeared in July, according to a report from NBCLA. His family filed a missing persons report in December, but friends found him walking around West LA and took him home, the outlet reported.

He’s expected to go to New York to be with family in the coming days, and will then go home to Trinidad to recuperate, his father told the outlet. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music,” according to his father.

London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, announced the news in an Instagram post. “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all,” he wrote in a caption next to a photograph of London. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Says He And Tupac Were Once ‘Out-Gangstered’)

London, 35, has previously collaborated with Kanye West, Louis the Child and Paul McCartney, and his music has been featured on a number of television shows. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for “Best Rap Performance” for a featured spot alongside McCartney and Ye.