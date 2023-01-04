Snoop Dogg Says He And Tupac Were Once ‘Out-Gangstered’

Snoop Dogg revealed in a new documentary that he and Tupac were “out-gangstered” in the 1990s by iconic singer Dionne Warwick.

Warwick, the first solo black woman to win a Grammy for her vocal performance, invited Snoop, Tupac, Death Row Records former CEO Suge Knight and others to her home for a 7 a.m meeting back in the 90s so she could criticize them over their misogynistic lyrics, according to interviews in a CNN documentary. Snoop claimed that he and the others showed up at her home at 6:52 a.m.

“We were kind of scared and shook up,” Snoop told CNN of the invite. “We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever. Thirty-something years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

After greeting the rappers, Warwick told them all to call her a “bitch.” She continued to say, “You guys are all going to grow up. You’re going to have families. You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?”

Snoop said that Warwick “was checking” him at a time when he thought he was untouchable. “I believe we got out-gangstered that day,” he told CNN. (RELATED: CNN Panel Whines That Dr. Dre, Snoop Didn’t Lecture Halftime Audience Enough)

“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” written, produced and directed by Dave Wooley, was released Jan. 1, 2023, according to a CNN press release.