Cate Blanchett Says Jamie Lee Curtis Went Outside ‘In Her Bra And Knickers’ Prior To Awards Show

Actress Cate Blanchett said before she and Jamie Lee Curtis drove to the Palm Springs Film Festival, the latter actress walked around in “her bra and knickers.”

Blanchett entertained the festival crowd as she described the pair’s friendship in a speech on stage, Variety reported Jan. 5. The duo decided to drive to the festival together, but Curtis apparently had to repack when Blanchett arrived at her home.

“We had this lengthy conversation,” Blanchett said while the two were on stage, Variety reported. “A discussion about whether I should get into pajamas before driving back tonight. Meanwhile, she’s telling me this about what I should wear, and she comes out in her bra and knickers. This is why we nearly missed the tonight’s [sic] event.”

Curtis presented Blanchett with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for Blanchett’s leading role in the film “Tár,” directed by Todd Field. Prior to filming the psychological drama, Curtis and Blanchett worked together on Eli Roth’s upcoming movie “Borderlands.” (RELATED: Rapper Theophilus London Found In Los Angeles After Going Missing In July)

“Borderlands” is based on a video game of the same name, and is set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora, according to the film’s IMDb page. Along with Curtis, Blanchett and Roth, a number of other leading faces in entertainment such as Jack Black and Kevin Hart are part of the production, according to Collider.