Insane Video Shows Car Crash And Flip Perfectly Into A Car Wash

An absolutely insane video shows the moment a 77-year-old driver crashed and flipped his car inside a Pennsylvania car wash.

The elderly man crashed through a gate at the Wave Car Wash in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a video shared by 6ABC. He allegedly got trapped after his car flipped on its side and became wedged in the car wash. Law enforcement told the outlet the man accidentally pushed on the gas pedal, causing him to fly through the gate and into the business, where he was stuck for around 90 minutes as rescue crews tried to get him out.

The footage was also shared on 6ABC’s YouTube channel, garnering more than 10,000 views in a few days. Fire crews had to remove the roof of the vehicle to retrieve the driver, according to CNN.

The man was taken to a local hospital after sustaining leg injuries, but he is expected to recover from the incident, 6ABC reported. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Police Chief Killed In Shootout With Suspect)

“We are relieved that nobody was seriously injured. This was a severe accident that is extremely unfortunate for our customers, and our equipment. Being a small business owner isn’t easy, accidents like this don’t make it any easier,” the owners of Wave Car Wash said in a statement to the outlet.

“But hey, we have an amazing customer base that is committed to us as much as we are committed to them. We also have an amazing staff, great support team, and great connections in this amazing industry. We’ll get through it together and end up on top. Again, we’re just so happy nobody was seriously injured,” the owners added, according to 6ABC.