REPORT: Actress Commits Suicide After Taking Psychedelics At Healing Retreat

A 32-year-old actress reportedly took her own life months after drinking hallucinogenic tea while on a three-day retreat in rural England in June 2021.

Kate Hyatt paid around $750 to attend a healing retreat located in rural Worcestershire, England, Daily Mail reported. According to Hyatt’s parents, Kate experimented with a hallucinogenic tea that contained wachuma, a plant which contains illegal psychedelics.

Hyatt’s family also believes she ingested ayahuasca on this retreat and that these drugs ultimately led to her mental health deteriorating and her subsequent suicide.

The family has revealed messages to The Times from Kate’s phone which detailed how she took “medicine” at some sort of healing ceremony. Additionally, receipts were sent to retreat-goers which warned they could experience their “own death and rebirth,” as well as other dramatic side effects.

Other documents found on Kate’s phone related to the retreat refer to “energy healing” and taking “healing plants.” (RELATED: House Agrees To Fund Psychedelic Research For Vets With PTSD)

Just one month before her October 2021 suicide, Miss Hyatt wrote about the effects of the retreat “medicine” to one of the alleged retreat organizers, Marianna Willis. “Essentially it feels like my nervous system is on fire as well as my brain and I just wondered if you had advice as to how the medicine could have affected me,” Hyatt wrote, The Times reported.

Kate’s father, Ray, told The Times these so-called healing retreats are “targeting vulnerable people,” and said he was angry “these people are purporting to be in some kind of caring role, to have some kind of expertise in “healing.'”

The parents of Kate hope to warn others not to experiment with similar hallucinogenics they surmise led to Kate’s suicide. “We wouldn’t want anybody else’s health to deteriorate in the way that Kate did,” Ray Hyatt explained.

The usage of psychedelics like ayahuasca has been increasingly prevalent among celebrities in recent years. Actress Megan Fox and NFL football player Aaron Rodgers have openly discussed using the drug.