‘The Window Is My Whole Career’: Joe Burrow Gives Slick Answer When Asked About Super Bowl Chances

Is there anybody in professional sports right now cooler than Joe Burrow?

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals took care of business Sunday during the final game of the regular season against their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, to finish their season 12-4. Their victory pushed their winning streak to eight games while simultaneously securing them the three seed in the AFC playoffs.

From the way the postseason bracket shook out, the Bengals will host the Ravens next week once again for their Wild Card matchup.

Following the Cincinnati victory, a reporter asked Burrow about the Bengals’ championship window, to which he boldly replied, “the window is my whole career.” He added, “and everybody we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have, things are gonna change year to year, but our window is always open.”

Joe Burrow was asked about a potential Bengals window to win after today’s game. His response: “The window is my whole career…Our window is always open.” Boss answer. pic.twitter.com/AlNJ7q4d41 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2023

Burrow’s response was perfect and it’s the sort of confidence that you want in a franchise quarterback. He made it clear that there’s nothing that’s going to stop him and his teammates from capturing a championship.

I don’t know if Cincinnati will win the Super Bowl this year, but if they do, I wouldn’t be shocked considering who they have leading their offense.