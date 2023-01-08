‘God Is Real’: Josh Allen Moved To Tears After Buffalo Win

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen was moved to tears Sunday while discussing the Bills’ win against the New England Patriots just days after teammate Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest mid-game.

The players wore the number #3 on their Jersey’s to honor Hamlin, who collapsed mid-game Monday from cardiac arrest. Hamlin is still recovering from the near-death experience.

Nyheim Hines received the opening kickoff and scored one of his two return touchdowns, with the crowd going wild.

Allen became choked up while recounting the game, which the Bills won 35-23.

“It was spiritual, it really was. Bone-chilling, like, it was special,” Allen said. “I can’t remember a play that touched me like that in my life. I was going around telling guys, ‘God is real.’ Like you can’t draw that one up, write that one up any better. I was just told … it’s been three years and three months since-” Allen said before choking up with emotion. “Since the last kickoff return so pretty cool.”

Hamlin live tweeted during the game, congratulating Hines.

Doctors were initially concerned Hamlin would have neurological damage due to how long it took to restore his heartbeat after he collapsed. Hamlin was administered CPR for nearly ten minutes before his heartbeat was restored and had to be resuscitated again when he reached the hospital.